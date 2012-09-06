Ad
MEPs want to end the monthly trek to Strasbourg (Photo: EUobserver)

Strasbourg travelling circus must go on, says EU court advisor

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice was accused of being out of touch after its top advisor insisted that the European Parliament could not scrap its monthly plenary sessions in Strasbourg.

In a legal opinion issued on Thursday (6 September) the Court's Advocate General Paolo Mengozzi stated that existing case law demanded the continuation of twelve sessions per year. Although the opinion is not legally binding, Advocate General opinions are usually endorsed by the Luxembourg-based court.

