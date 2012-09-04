Ad
The thought of a third term is not on his mind, says a spokesperson (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Barroso mooted for third term as commission president

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European commission President Jose Manuel Barroso should stand for an unprecedented third term in office, one of his senior colleagues has said.

"With Jose Manuel Barroso, we have a very good and active President, who I admire for his strength, his legal mind, his patience and his wisdom in managing the current crisis," Viviane Reding, in charge of justice, told EurActiv Italy.

"My personal wish would be that Jose Manuel stays on for a third term. Because I am sure that we need co...

