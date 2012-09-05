Ad
Herman Van Rompuy encouraged Serbia’s Prime Minister Ivica Dačić to step up reforms. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU presses Serbia on reform

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy Tuesday (4 September) encouraged Serbia’s Prime Minister Ivica Dačić to step up reforms on its path to EU membership and open up greater dialogue with Kosovo.

“A visible and sustainable improvement of relations with Kosovo remains a key requirement for the next step, the start of EU accession negotiations,” said Rompuy in a statement after their meeting in Brussels.

Serbia’s EU candidate status was granted in March. It is required to enact a ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

