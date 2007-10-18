Olympic chief warns EU against powers over sport

With sport and its place in society due to be mentioned in the new EU treaty, the Olympic movement leader Jacques Rogge is urging European leaders to secure a special legal status for sport and prevent it from falling under free-market rules.

Mr Rogge, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), addressed the governments of several EU member states ahead of the summit starting on Thursday (18 October) in Lisbon which should give a final go-ahead to the bloc's new Reform ...