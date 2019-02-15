Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table

Troubles with Hungary and Poland will be back on the agenda of EU affairs ministers next Tuesday (19 February) - but procedures looking into their dismantling of the rule of law and the erosion of democracy in the two countries will not move forward.
Member states and the Romanian presidency of the EU have already been criticised for the lack of progress on Hungary last month.
No concrete outcome or a clear timeline for steps...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
