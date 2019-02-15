Ad
Hungary's EU state minister Szabolcs Takacs (l), Poland's EU minister Konrad Szymanksi (m) talk to Belgium's foreign minister Didier Reynders (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Troubles with Hungary and Poland will be back on the agenda of EU affairs ministers next Tuesday (19 February) - but procedures looking into their dismantling of the rule of law and the erosion of democracy in the two countries will not move forward.

Member states and the Romanian presidency of the EU have already been criticised for the lack of progress on Hungary last month.

No concrete outcome or a clear timeline for steps...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

