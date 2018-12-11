EU rules out Brexit changes, but could help May

EU top officials said on Tuesday (11 December) that British prime minster Theresa May cannot expect changes to the Brexit agreement, as May tours Europe in a last-ditch effort to secure guarantees on the problematic Irish backstop.

May flew first to see Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte in the Hague and then German chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, and was expected in Brussels on Tuesday evening to hold talks with EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU council chief Donald ...