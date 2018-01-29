Catalan crisis will 'go on for months'

The Catalan crisis will continue for months, the president of the EU's Committee of the Regions predicted on Monday (29 January).

"I am sure that it will still go on for months. At the moment I don't see a real solution," Karl-Heinz Lambertz told EUobserver in an interview.

The centre-left politician, a former prime minister of the German-speaking community in Belgium, spoke ahead of the investiture vote in the Catalan regional parliament, scheduled for Tuesday.

A majority i...