Ad
euobserver
Pro-Catalan protest in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Interview

Catalan crisis will 'go on for months'

EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Catalan crisis will continue for months, the president of the EU's Committee of the Regions predicted on Monday (29 January).

"I am sure that it will still go on for months. At the moment I don't see a real solution," Karl-Heinz Lambertz told EUobserver in an interview.

The centre-left politician, a former prime minister of the German-speaking community in Belgium, spoke ahead of the investiture vote in the Catalan regional parliament, scheduled for Tuesday.

A majority i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalRegions & CitiesInterview

Related articles

Catalonia prepares for rule by Skype
Catalonia shows that 'Europe of Regions' is dead
Separatist 'win' does not change EU view on Catalonia
How the EU failed to prevent the Catalan 'train crash'
Pro-Catalan protest in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalRegions & CitiesInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections