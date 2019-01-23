Ad
euobserver
Italian Antonio Tajani has been president of the European Parliament since 2017 (Photo: European Parliament)

Exclusive

Tajani wants second term as EU parliament president

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Antonio Tajani, European Parliament president since 2017, wants a second 2.5-year term, his spokesman confirmed to EUobserver in an email on Tuesday (22 January).

The spokesman confirmed the centre-right Italian hoped to be re-elected as MEP in the May 2019 elections, following which he would have to be elected president by his fellow MEPs.

His predecessor, centre-left German Martin Schulz, is the only parliament president to have served two terms until now.

Tajani was elec...

EU PoliticalExclusive

