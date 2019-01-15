UK parliament rejects May's Brexit deal in historic defeat

UK lawmakers on Tuesday night (15 January) voted down the Brexit withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU over Britain's departure from the bloc in March, in a historic defeat that will define Britain's future for decades.

The House of Commons rejected the deal by 432 votes to 202, a massive defeat by 230 votes - believed to be the biggest government defeat in recent British political history.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately called for a vote of no-confidenc...