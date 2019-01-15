Ad
euobserver
Theresa May arriving to the most recent European Council (Photo: Council of the European Union)

UK parliament rejects May's Brexit deal in historic defeat

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK lawmakers on Tuesday night (15 January) voted down the Brexit withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU over Britain's departure from the bloc in March, in a historic defeat that will define Britain's future for decades.

The House of Commons rejected the deal by 432 votes to 202, a massive defeat by 230 votes - believed to be the biggest government defeat in recent British political history.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately called for a vote of no-confidenc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK parliament vote expected to prompt Brexit delay
EU-27 unimpressed by May, offer little on Brexit
Ireland may seek aid, as border issue stalls Brexit deal
No more Brexit talks, despite May's pleas
Theresa May arriving to the most recent European Council (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections