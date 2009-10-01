Ad
Last year's winner, Hu Jia, is celebrated in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Parliament announces Sakharov Prize nominations

by Andrew Willis,

The 10 nominations for this year's Sakharov prize for democracy and human rights campaigning were unveiled in the European Parliament on Wednesday (30 September).

Each of the candidates put forward at a joint meeting of the foreign affairs, development and human rights committees has the support of a political group in the parliament or at least 40 MEPs.

The prize is named after Andrei Sakharov, the Soviet physicist and political dissident who advocated civil liberties and refor...

