Ad
euobserver
Vladimir Spidla discussed social welfare with the Chinese over the weekend (Photo: European Commission)

EU pushes China on social welfare

EU Political

EU top officials along with employment and social affairs commissioner Vladimir Spidla on Friday went to Beijing to advocate improvement of social welfare and worker protection.

An agreement with China that targeted matters involving social security, employment, demographic ageing and social policy was to be ratified by Vladimir Spidla on Saturday.

"If we talk to them about health and safety at work, about social security and they see themselves that there is a necessity to chang...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Vladimir Spidla discussed social welfare with the Chinese over the weekend (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections