EU pushes China on social welfare

EU top officials along with employment and social affairs commissioner Vladimir Spidla on Friday went to Beijing to advocate improvement of social welfare and worker protection.
An agreement with China that targeted matters involving social security, employment, demographic ageing and social policy was to be ratified by Vladimir Spidla on Saturday.
"If we talk to them about health and safety at work, about social security and they see themselves that there is a necessity to chang...
