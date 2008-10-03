Brussels maternity leave plan sparks controversy

European women should get a minimum of 18 weeks of maternity leave paid at the full level of their previous salary, the EU executive has suggested.
The move comes as part of a package of the European Commission's proposals aiming to help people balance their professional and family life.
The new legislation "will help women to combine work and family life, improving their and their family's quality of life," EU social affairs commissioner Vladimir Spidla told journalists as he wa...
