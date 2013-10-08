MEPs approve disputed tobacco law

The European Parliament on Tuesday (8 October) backed rules to tighten the marketing and labelling of tobacco products, but the original European Commission proposal was substantially weakened in the process.
The changes include bigger warnings on cigarette packs and an eventual ban on menthol and other flavorings but do not introduce tough limits on electronic cigarettes.
Critical MEPs describe the voting result as a victory for Big Tobacco.
The heavily lobbied bill aims t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
