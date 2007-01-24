Ad
The EU would rather pay for school children to get fresh fruit and vegetables than pay farmers to take back unwanted produce (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to fight bad diets with free fruit

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The EU could soon be footing the bill for the free distribution of fruit and vegetables to schools, holiday camps and charities, as the European Commission combines an overhaul of the fruit and vegetable sector with its fight against obesity.

A draft proposal to be adopted today (24 January) aims to revamp the rules on EU subsidies for the sector which currently accounts for 3.1 percent of the EU budget and around a fifth of the bloc's total agricultural production.

At the hear...

