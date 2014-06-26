EU leaders to vote Juncker as commission chief

EU leaders are likely to put Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the next European Commission at this week’s summit despite British opposition.

But they are not expected to assign the other top jobs in a traditional package deal until later in July.

British PM David Cameron has demanded an EU Council vote on Juncker in a bid to block the former Luxembourg PM, whom he considers too federalist and too old-fashioned to reform the EU along UK lines.

The unprecedented show of ha...