Sikorski (l) has been mentioned as a possible successor to Catherine Ashton (r) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland keen on economic post in EU commission

by Lukasz Lipinski, Warsaw,

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski may be a “natural candidate” for the EU’s head of diplomacy, but Warsaw is especially keen on getting a weighty economic dossier in the next European Commission.

Poland’s press made much of comments by PM Donald Tusk last week that the country has achieved “such significant influence” on European foreign policy that it is considering trying to get Sikorski to be the next EU foreign policy chief.\n \nHowever, Tusk also indicated that other dossie...

