Muslim candidate wants to shake up EU parliament

Sajjad Karim is not your average British Conservative.

The 43-year old of Pakistani descent was the first British Muslim to be elected as MEP, in 2004. He started politics at the age of seven handing out leaflets for a local MP candidate, and spent 18 years of his career as a Liberal, before rejoining the Tories in 2007.

Karim has now put his name forward for the presidency of the European Parliament, the first official candidate for the top post which will have to be filled in t...