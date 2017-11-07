Sicily: Renzi finds Achilles heel in boot of Italy

Matteo Renzi has always been a man in a hurry, but the speed at which the political career of Italy's 42-year-old former premier seems to be spinning out of control is astounding, by any standards.

A man who graduated from Florence local politics to top-level international summitry with the likes of Barack Obama and Angela Merkel in just a couple of years, is now being mocked as "politically dead."

"It's unbelievable, within the space of three years his fortunes have completely r...