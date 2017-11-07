Sicily: Renzi finds Achilles heel in boot of Italy

Matteo Renzi has always been a man in a hurry, but the speed at which the political career of Italy's 42-year-old former premier seems to be spinning out of control is astounding, by any standards.
A man who graduated from Florence local politics to top-level international summitry with the likes of Barack Obama and Angela Merkel in just a couple of years, is now being mocked as "politically dead."
"It's unbelievable, within the space of three years his fortunes have completely r...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
