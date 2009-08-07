Ad
The guidelines cover "commercial, community, institutional and temporary broadcasters," but do not mention the internet (Photo: EUobserver)

Irish media get new rules for Lisbon treaty coverage

by Lisbeth Kirk,

New guidelines for Irish media to cover the Lisbon Treaty referendum take effect at noon Friday (7 August).

Announced by the Broadcasting Commission of Ireland (BCI), the new guidelines clarify that there is no requirement to allocate an absolute equality of airtime to opposing sides of the referendum debate during editorial coverage.

The proportion of airtime allocated to opposing sides must however "be fair to all interests and undertaken in a transparent manner."

The Iri...

