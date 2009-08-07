Irish media get new rules for Lisbon treaty coverage

New guidelines for Irish media to cover the Lisbon Treaty referendum take effect at noon Friday (7 August).
Announced by the Broadcasting Commission of Ireland (BCI), the new guidelines clarify that there is no requirement to allocate an absolute equality of airtime to opposing sides of the referendum debate during editorial coverage.
The proportion of airtime allocated to opposing sides must however "be fair to all interests and undertaken in a transparent manner."
The Iri...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.