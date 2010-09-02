Ad
euobserver
Roma camp near Strasbourg - France is no longer tolerating such settlements (Photo: Council of Europe)

EU questions legality of French Roma expulsions

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission has in an internal report called into question the legality of France's recent dismantling of Roma camps and repatriations of roughly one thousand Romanian and Bulgarian citizens.

"The Commission is seeking detailed information from the French authorities on whether and to which extent the safeguards required by the Free Movement Directive have been applied in recent cases," reads the report, seen by EUobserver.

The 25-page long document, signed by three co...

