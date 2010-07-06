Brussels keen for 'automatic' hikes in retirement age

Keen to push forward with raising the retirement age right across the EU, but wary of the potential backlash from trade unions, Brussels wants to take the decision out of the political sphere and create an automatic legal system instead.
The European Commission will on Wednesday (7 July) say in a green paper that with the economic crisis aggravating the demographic challenge of pensions, it is time that retirement ages go up across the bloc, but that they should be automatically adjust...
