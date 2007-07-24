EU needs minimum rules for transparency, says ombudsman

Member states are escaping public scrutiny over decisions they make in Brussels due to a lack of transparency, according to the EU ombudsman. He calls for greater access to EU documents and cutting the time it takes for EU institutions to reply to citizens' complaints.

The Ombudsman's findings have come to light in a survey conducted by the European Commission as part of its "green paper" on possibilities to boost public scrutiny of EU documents.

According to ombudsman Paraskev...