Court tells EU parliament to release document detailing MEP abuses

The EU's General Court has ruled that the European Parliament must release a controversial 2008 internal report, detailing how MEPs abused an allowance system intended for parliamentary assistants.

Tuesday's (7 June) decision comes hot on the heels of a fresh cash-for-amendments scandal, with transparency groups now concerned that initial enthusiasm for a new MEP rulebook is quickly ebbing away.

Irish Barrister Ciarán Toland took the access-to-information case to the General Cou...