Ad
euobserver
The Galvin report details how MEPs pocketed money intended for parliamentary assistants (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Court tells EU parliament to release document detailing MEP abuses

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU's General Court has ruled that the European Parliament must release a controversial 2008 internal report, detailing how MEPs abused an allowance system intended for parliamentary assistants.

Tuesday's (7 June) decision comes hot on the heels of a fresh cash-for-amendments scandal, with transparency groups now concerned that initial enthusiasm for a new MEP rulebook is quickly ebbing away.

Irish Barrister Ciarán Toland took the access-to-information case to the General Cou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Galvin report details how MEPs pocketed money intended for parliamentary assistants (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections