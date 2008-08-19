Ad
Serbs see the move as a de facto recognition of the new Kosovo state (Photo: Pim de Kuijer)

UN begins Kosovo handover to EU

by Philippa Runner,

The UN has begun the handover of office space and vehicles to the EU's "EULEX" police and civilian administration team in Kosovo, amid Serbian and Russian complaints that the move does not have a legal mandate.

"The technical agreement gives UNMIK [the United Nations Mission in Kosovo]...the green light for transferring assets to us," EULEX spokeswoman Karin Limdal told AFP, after the two sides signed a memorandum on the transfer on Monday (18 August).

The move is part of an info...

