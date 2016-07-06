Fico: EU leaders need to overcome fear

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico said Wednesday (6 July) that EU leaders have to come up with substantial answers to the loss of confidence in the EU by European citizens, otherwise it would lead to the rise of populism.
"We have to overcome the fear of political leaders that we won’t be able to manage the current crisis," he said in an address to the European Parliament to mark the start of the Slovak presidency of the EU Council<...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
