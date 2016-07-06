Ad
euobserver
Robert Fico addressing the European Parliament at the start of the Slovak presidency. (Photo: European Parliament)

Fico: EU leaders need to overcome fear

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico said Wednesday (6 July) that EU leaders have to come up with substantial answers to the loss of confidence in the EU by European citizens, otherwise it would lead to the rise of populism.

"We have to overcome the fear of political leaders that we won’t be able to manage the current crisis," he said in an address to the European Parliament to mark the start of the Slovak presidency of the EU Council<...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brexit casts shadow on Slovak EU presidency
Slovak EU presidency aims to take power away from Brussels
Slovak presidency wants narrative change on migration
Slovakia to push migrant quotas down EU agenda
Robert Fico addressing the European Parliament at the start of the Slovak presidency. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections