Ad
euobserver
EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker (l) said he would not have joined Goldman Sachs as his predecessor Jose Manuel Barroso (r) did, but he saw no reason for outrage. (Photo: European Commission)

Magazine

Barrosogate and the revolt of public opinion

Europe in Review
EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Just days after Britain's vote to leave the EU on 23 June, the European Commission was rocked by the news that Goldman Sachs had added former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso to its payroll.

The ex-president's announcement to the press that he will advise the bank's clients on how to avoid the harmful consequences of Brexit let loose an unprecedented furore, which only intensified as the EU executive tried to brush off criticism.

And as the fuss grew, so did interest and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Europe in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine

Related articles

Juncker's Barrosogate response is too little, too late
Former EU commissioner gets slap on the wrist
Commission tightens rules after Barrosogate
German EU commissioner used Kremlin lobbyist's jet
EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker (l) said he would not have joined Goldman Sachs as his predecessor Jose Manuel Barroso (r) did, but he saw no reason for outrage. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Europe in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections