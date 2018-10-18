Kaczynski: No question of Polish EU exit

Poland's attack on the EU court has nothing to do with questioning its EU membership, the head of the country's ruling party has said.

"This has nothing to do with any 'Polexits' or anti-Europeanism," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Polish ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), told Polsat News, a Polish broadcaster, on Wednesday (17 October).

"This idea [of a Polish exit from the EU] was promulgated for propaganda reasons [by the opposition]. It doesn't hurt PiS, but it harms ...