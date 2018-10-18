Ad
Kaczynski: No question of Polish EU exit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's attack on the EU court has nothing to do with questioning its EU membership, the head of the country's ruling party has said.

"This has nothing to do with any 'Polexits' or anti-Europeanism," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Polish ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), told Polsat News, a Polish broadcaster, on Wednesday (17 October).

"This idea [of a Polish exit from the EU] was promulgated for propaganda reasons [by the opposition]. It doesn't hurt PiS, but it harms ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

