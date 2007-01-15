EU threatening parliamentary democracy, says ex-German president

Germany's state of parliamentary democracy is under threat from the European Union which is slowly taking away all the national parliament's powers, the country's ex-president has said.

In an article for newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Roman Herzog pointed out that between 1999 and 2004, 84 percent of the legal acts in Germany stemmed from Brussels.

"EU policies suffer to an alarming degree from a lack of democracy and a de facto suspension of the separation of powers."

"By far t...