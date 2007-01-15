Ad
euobserver
The German parliament is being bypassed by way of Brussels, say critics (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU threatening parliamentary democracy, says ex-German president

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

Germany's state of parliamentary democracy is under threat from the European Union which is slowly taking away all the national parliament's powers, the country's ex-president has said.

In an article for newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Roman Herzog pointed out that between 1999 and 2004, 84 percent of the legal acts in Germany stemmed from Brussels.

"EU policies suffer to an alarming degree from a lack of democracy and a de facto suspension of the separation of powers."

"By far t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

German court deals blow to Berlin's EU constitution plans
German MPs clash with Merkel on EU powers
The German parliament is being bypassed by way of Brussels, say critics (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections