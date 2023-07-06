Spanish EU presidency signs 'unacceptable' carmakers deal

The Spanish EU Council presidency has signed sponsorship deals with car-makers Volkswagen and Renault, despite long-standing calls to end the controversial practice.

The auto giants will provide some 180 hybrid and electric cars (90 Volkswagen and 90 Renault) to transport delegations invited to informal meetings during the coming six months of the EU presidency. The logos of the Spanish presidency will be featured in these cars.

About 90 percent of these cars are hybrid since ther...