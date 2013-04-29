Merkel-bashing Socialists cause controversy in France

A personal attack on German leader Angela Merkel by President Francois Hollande's Socialist party has prompted fierce debate in France.
The attack came in a draft policy paper designed to be published at a party congress in June but leaked on Friday (26 April) in French daily Le Monde.
The 21-page text accused centre-right governments in Europe in general of a laundry list of faults: "cynicism … [putting]...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
