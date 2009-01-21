Ad
Mr Kaczynski wants to respect "the sacred right of the Irish people." (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Polish president won't sign Lisbon before Irish referendum

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Poland will not complete the final step of ratification for the EU's Lisbon treaty until after Ireland has had its second referendum on the document, the Polish president has reiterated.

While noting that his country does not intend to be an obstacle to the bloc's ratification of the text, Lech Kaczynski said he would only sign off on the treaty if Irish citizens say Yes in the new vote, expected in autumn.

"In Ireland, the constitution requires a referendum and in a referendum, t...

