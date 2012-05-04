Ad
A Pasok rally: The former ruling party is set to stomach big losses (Photo: Pasok)

Greek elections to usher in anti-bail-out parties

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece's two main parties are set for heavy losses in Sunday's (6 May) elections, with anti-bail-out groups on the extreme left and right to enter parliament for the first time, raising again the prospect of an exit from the eurozone.

Public anger at the austerity measures linked to the second, €130 billion strong bail-out package could translate into a new Parliament unable to form a ruling coalition and a new round of elections being called in the next months.

Observers expect ...

