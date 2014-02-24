Controversial author praises German anti-euro party

Thilo Sarrazin is an unusual politician. A member of the German Social Democrats since 1974, he became a household name in 2010 after publishing his best-selling "Deutschland schafft sich ab" (Germany is doing away with itself) - a controversial book about the impact of Muslim migration on his ageing country.

Sarrazin is no fan of political correctness, he prefers the term "virtue terror."

"I am not incorrect, politically or of any other sort, I am a very correct person," Sarrazi...