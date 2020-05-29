France opposed guidelines on EU presidency sponsorships

France, Spain, and the Czech Republic refused to endorse a draft letter from the Council of the EU to the European Ombudsman on the controversial issue of sponsored council presidencies, a confidential document in possession of EUobserver revealed.
The episode highlighted the sensitivity of the issue, which touches on member state sovereignty.
The council of the EU is the EU institution representing member state governments. Every six months a different country holds the council p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Peter Teffer is a freelance investigative journalist who was part of the EUobserver reporting team from 2014 to 2019.
Peter Teffer is a freelance investigative journalist who was part of the EUobserver reporting team from 2014 to 2019.