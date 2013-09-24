The EU in exile - a cautionary tale

For Doomsday enthusiasts and eurosceptics, 2018 should be the year they put in their calendar as the year when the EU will disintegrate. At least, that is according to theatre director Thomas Bellinck's dystopian vision 'The House of European History in Exile'.
The location of the museum, which is housed in an run-down former boarding school in an otherwise anonymous street just a couple of blocks away from the EU institutions, is appropriate. If you didn't know it was there you would n...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
