EU's new competition chief promises more Google probes

The EU's next competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said there will be more anti-trust investigations into Google under her watch.

"There will be next steps on Google. They have a huge market share and there are a number of new complaints, like recently the one in Germany," she noted in her hearing in the European Parliament's economics committee on Thursday (2 October).

Vestager would not go into details, but said she will continue the work of her predecessor, Joaquin Alm...