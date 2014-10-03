Ad
euobserver
Margrethe Vestager is Denmark's outgoing economy minister (Photo: European Parliament)

EU's new competition chief promises more Google probes

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's next competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said there will be more anti-trust investigations into Google under her watch.

"There will be next steps on Google. They have a huge market share and there are a number of new complaints, like recently the one in Germany," she noted in her hearing in the European Parliament's economics committee on Thursday (2 October).

Vestager would not go into details, but said she will continue the work of her predecessor, Joaquin Alm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU changes tack on Google, threatens record fine
Google on brink of EU settlement
Google's collision course with member states
Margrethe Vestager is Denmark's outgoing economy minister (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections