Buzek election hailed as 'historic'

Polish centre-right MEP Jerzy Buzek was elected as president of the European parliament on Tuesday (14 July) following a secret ballot held in a packed Strasbourg plenary chamber.

The election of a deputy from a former communist country which joined the European Union just five years ago was hailed by politicians across the political divide as an historic event.

Speaking of how he once dreamed of a Poland free from communism, Mr Buzek said: "Today I have been elected president o...