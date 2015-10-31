Turkey votes again, as EU seeks help on refugees

Turkish voters will head to the polls, again, on Sunday (1 November), as Europe seeks help from Ankara on stemming the flow of refugees.

The snap election was called just five months after the last one failed to produce an absolute majority for president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Recent polls indicate the 57 million voters haven’t changed their mind significantly since the last time around, on 7 June.

They also indicate the escalation of vi...