The Kaczynski twins are under pressure from EU member states (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland will compromise but not 'capitulate' on EU treaty

by Helena Spongenberg,

Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski is standing firm on his country's opposition to the voting system in the EU draft Constitution saying that Poland is ready to compromise but will not surrender.

"Poland is ready for a compromise on the Constitution, not a capitulation," Mr Kaczynski said in an interview with Spanish and French dailies El Pais and Le Monde.

He explained that the alternative voting system proposed by the Polish government, instead of the double majority votin...

