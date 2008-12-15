Montenegro files EU membership application

Montenegro on Monday (15 December) presented its official application for EU membership to current EU President Nicolas Sarkozy, hoping to win EU candidate country status some time next year.
EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn welcomed the move, saying: "Today Montenegro has reached a historical milestone marking the country's important engagement to common European values and fundamentals."
"Montenegro has made important progress in its preparations for the European integrati...
