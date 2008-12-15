Ad
euobserver

Montenegro files EU membership application

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Montenegro on Monday (15 December) presented its official application for EU membership to current EU President Nicolas Sarkozy, hoping to win EU candidate country status some time next year.

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn welcomed the move, saying: "Today Montenegro has reached a historical milestone marking the country's important engagement to common European values and fundamentals."

"Montenegro has made important progress in its preparations for the European integrati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections