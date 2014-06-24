Cameron to force vote on Juncker nomination

UK prime minister David Cameron is to force EU leaders to vote on whether to appoint Jean Claude Juncker to become the next president of the European Commission at a summit later this week.
"I had a full and frank discussion with Herman van Rompuy. I told him there must be a vote on Commission president," Cameron tweeted after a meeting with the EU council president on Monday (23 June).
Van Rompuy had "agreed to work through how a vote would proceed", the prime minister’s office s...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
