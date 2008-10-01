Ad
The Romanian government needs to deal with high-level corruption as a matter of "national importance", Barroso says (Photo: European Commission)

Romanian PM fails to convince Barroso on anti-corruption measures

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

During a short visit to Brussels on Tuesday (30 September), Romanian Prime Minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu failed to convince European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso that the fight against corruption is on the right track.

After talks with Mr Barroso, Mr Tariceanu tried to avoid mentioning to Romanian journalists the message he had received from the commission concerning the fight against high-level corruption, an area where Romania is still being monitored after accession to...

