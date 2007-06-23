Behind the muddied language the dread 'R' word looms

A week before the mid-summer European Council opened I suggested that it would succeed in reaching agreement on a constitutional reform treaty.
It has done so, despite at times making me wonder whether I had made an unjustifiably rash prediction. Mrs Merkel and her team are to be congratulated.
Despite the considerable dreary negotiating talk - of a lack of optimism, of vetoes, of more red lines than the London Underground - it always seemed to me that the pressure for progress w...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
