Barroso says German calls for treaty change are 'naive'

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said Germany's plans to try to change the treaty to enhance economic governance in the eurozone are "naive" and accused Berlin of showing a lack of leadership throughout the current eurozone crisis.

In an interview published in Tuesday's (25 May) edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Mr Barroso said that it would not be possible to make changes to the treaty in order to only to tighten eurozone rules.

Other member sta...