euobserver
EU optimism is on the rise, according to the latest Eurobarometer (Photo: europa.eu)

Brits, Danes and Swedes most against EU constitution

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Support for the EU among the bloc's citizens has risen to the highest level since early 1990s with two thirds favouring the concept of a European constitution, but a state-like EU charter is opposed most strongly in Britain, Denmark and Sweden.

According to a fresh Eurobarometer survey, to be published on Wednesday (20 June), a feeling of optimism about Europe has spread across the member states.

Fifty nine percent of respondents said they consider EU membership as beneficial for ...

