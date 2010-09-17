Ad
euobserver
A Roma woman outside her home - the gypsies are to an extent the forgotten victims of WWII, Andor said (Photo: Council of Europe)

Reding did not mean the Holocaust, but the 'Great Devouring,' Andor says

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Weighing into the bitter European Union debate over the Roma, the bloc's social affairs chief, Laszlo Andor, uniquely among his commission colleagues, has come to the defence of vice-president Viviane Reding's comparison of France's expulsions to the horrors that befell the continent during World War II.

Although most leaders defended the commission's right to investigate France for a breach of EU law, almost uniformly, they have said Ms Reding went too far when she said: "This is a sit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
A Roma woman outside her home - the gypsies are to an extent the forgotten victims of WWII, Andor said (Photo: Council of Europe)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections