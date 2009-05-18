EU tweaks internet film after Polish complaint

The European Commission plans to pad out Poland's part in an online video about the fall of the Iron Curtain, after a complaint from the Polish ambassador to the EU.
"If we find something from 1989 in Poland, we'll probably put that in," commission spokesman Joe Hennon told EUobserver on Monday (18 May). "It's likely to be a reference to Solidarnosc or the Gdansk shipyards. We're looking for a crowd scene."
The 2-minute-47-second-long clip, entitled "1989-2009: 20 years of Liberty...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.