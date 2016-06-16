Ad
euobserver
Slovak foreign minister Lajcak (r) and ambassador Avorcik are preparing for the Slovak presidency of the EU Council (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Brexit casts shadow on Slovak EU presidency

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Slovakia could find itself in a very tricky situation even before its EU presidency starts.

The central European country of 5.4 million people will take the helm of the EU Council for the first time from 1 July and could be forced to oversee the fallout from the biggest shock the EU has faced if Britain decides to leave the bloc on a referendum just a week earlier.

In a sign of how significant the event will be, Slovakia is holding back its presidency agenda. While programmes are...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Ambivalent Slovakia prepares to take EU helm
Slovakia to fight EU 'fragmentation'
Smiles and frowns in Slovak EU logo
Slovakia to push migrant quotas down EU agenda
Slovak foreign minister Lajcak (r) and ambassador Avorcik are preparing for the Slovak presidency of the EU Council (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections