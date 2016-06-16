Brexit casts shadow on Slovak EU presidency

Slovakia could find itself in a very tricky situation even before its EU presidency starts.

The central European country of 5.4 million people will take the helm of the EU Council for the first time from 1 July and could be forced to oversee the fallout from the biggest shock the EU has faced if Britain decides to leave the bloc on a referendum just a week earlier.

In a sign of how significant the event will be, Slovakia is holding back its presidency agenda. While programmes are...