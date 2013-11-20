Ad
euobserver
MEPs want a single seat for the European Parliament - and preferably in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs back single seat by thumping majority

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs backed a single seat for the European Parliament with a thumping majority on Wednesday (20 November).

Deputies backed a report by British Conservative Ashley Fox and Gerard Hafner, a German Green MEP, by 483 votes to 141 and 34 abstentions.

The report, which is not legally binding, does not commit support for either Brussels or Strasbourg. Instead it calls for the European Parliament to use its power under the EU treaties to launch a procedure to change the treaty, with a vie...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

MEPs find new line of attack against Strasbourg
EU court backs France over €200m Strasbourg sessions
MEPs call for treaty change to scrap Strasbourg seat
MEPs want a single seat for the European Parliament - and preferably in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections