MEPs back single seat by thumping majority

MEPs backed a single seat for the European Parliament with a thumping majority on Wednesday (20 November).
Deputies backed a report by British Conservative Ashley Fox and Gerard Hafner, a German Green MEP, by 483 votes to 141 and 34 abstentions.
The report, which is not legally binding, does not commit support for either Brussels or Strasbourg. Instead it calls for the European Parliament to use its power under the EU treaties to launch a procedure to change the treaty, with a vie...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
