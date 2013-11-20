MEPs back single seat by thumping majority

MEPs backed a single seat for the European Parliament with a thumping majority on Wednesday (20 November).

Deputies backed a report by British Conservative Ashley Fox and Gerard Hafner, a German Green MEP, by 483 votes to 141 and 34 abstentions.

The report, which is not legally binding, does not commit support for either Brussels or Strasbourg. Instead it calls for the European Parliament to use its power under the EU treaties to launch a procedure to change the treaty, with a vie...