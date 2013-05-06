Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orban condemned anti-Semitism - but critics say his words were not enough (Photo: European Parliament)

Orban fails to impress Jewish leaders on anti-Semitism

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s speech against anti-Semitism at the World Jewish Congress (WJC) in Budapest on Sunday (5 May) failed to impress organisers, as the far-right Jobbik party staged a rally against Jews in the Hungarian capital.

Orban condemned the rise in anti-Semitism in Hungary and in Europe more widely. He called it a danger that “threatens even us Christians” and voiced determination to stamp it out.

Congress organisers said Orban did not confront the true ...

Viktor Orban condemned anti-Semitism - but critics say his words were not enough (Photo: European Parliament)

euobserver

